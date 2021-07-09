Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Reduced by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$288.10 million.
Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.45. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.35 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.67%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
