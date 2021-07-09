Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $504.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

