Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $108.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

