Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s FY2022 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EQB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.33.

EQB opened at C$138.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$139.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$66.00 and a one year high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

