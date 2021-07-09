Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Issued By KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

