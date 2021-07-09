Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.25. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

