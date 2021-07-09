Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.53. 52,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

