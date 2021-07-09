Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,123,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,909 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

