Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 869.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 134,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,570 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 351,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

