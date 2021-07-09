Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 198,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

UA stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,191. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

