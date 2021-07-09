Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 472 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.