Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

