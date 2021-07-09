Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 47.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.07 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

