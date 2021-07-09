Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 1,449 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 374,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

