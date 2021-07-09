Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 289.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Shares of YY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,361. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

