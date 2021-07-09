Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.53 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 277,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

