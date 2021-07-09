Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 905,568 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905,568 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. 549,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943,176. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

