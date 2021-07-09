Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.90 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QUIS. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CVE QUIS opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$478.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

