QunQun Price Up 2.6% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $278,722.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00055281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00907383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005195 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

