Raise Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $54,217.87 and $48.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00055163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00896340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.