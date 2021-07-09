Rally Market Capitalization Reaches $102.42 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Rally has a market cap of $102.42 million and $941,102.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00121497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.37 or 1.00171643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00951449 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 203,430,940 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

