Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$8.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.43. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$275,275. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$600,800. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

