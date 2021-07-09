Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of -174.96 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

