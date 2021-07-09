Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

