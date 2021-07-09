Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently:

7/7/2021 – Devon Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

6/18/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

6/3/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Devon Energy has completed an all-stock merger deal with WPX Energy, which further strengthen its operations in the Delaware Basin. Devon targets strong oil production in 2021 and anticipates solid contribution from the Delaware Basin. Its cost-saving initiatives will boost margins. Devon’s divestiture of Canadian and Barnett Shale gas assets will allow it to focus on its holdings in four high-quality oil-rich U.S. basins, and boost production from its domestic holdings. It has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. In the past six months, Devon’s shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company operates in a competitive industry, wherein a few operators are in a secure position due to stronger financial capabilities. Limited control over some of its properties and regulations is a headwind.”

5/17/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $31.50.

DVN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 487,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,220,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

