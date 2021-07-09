Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WPP (NYSE: WPP):

7/3/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

6/30/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

6/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/25/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/16/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

