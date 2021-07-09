ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $49.93 million and $29,454.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,954.70 or 1.00007201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.01296423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00389532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00379701 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006458 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004721 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

