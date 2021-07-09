Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target Raised to GBX 810

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

REDD traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 416 ($5.44). 917,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Redde Northgate has a one year low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 122.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.58.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

