Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 820 at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

LON:RDW traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching GBX 648.80 ($8.48). The stock had a trading volume of 565,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,752. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 664.86.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

