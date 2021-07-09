Reef Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $190.83 million and $16.82 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00100756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00911301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

