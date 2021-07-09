Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $60.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

