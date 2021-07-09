Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 96,500 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 97.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.