Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

