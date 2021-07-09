Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,307,213 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Crescent Point Energy worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

