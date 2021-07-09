Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 198,700 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CCU opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

