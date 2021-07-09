Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.85. Replimune Group shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 10,368 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,473 shares of company stock worth $2,841,719 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

