Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 2.7%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.81. 4,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 912,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research firms have commented on RFP. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.05.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

