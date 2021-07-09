Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
RSG stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 32.56 ($0.43). 816,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £359.47 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06).
