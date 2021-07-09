Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Given New GBX 60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RSG stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 32.56 ($0.43). 816,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of £359.47 million and a P/E ratio of 27.14. Resolute Mining has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

