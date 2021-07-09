Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s previous close.

RSG stock traded up GBX 0.41 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 32.56 ($0.43). 816,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,882. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £359.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

