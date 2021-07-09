Restore (LON:RST) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RST. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £580.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.67. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

