Reviewing Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duke Realty and Ventas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $993.20 million 18.44 $299.92 million $1.52 32.13 Ventas $3.80 billion 5.69 $439.15 million $3.32 17.34

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 34.07% 6.97% 4.03% Ventas -2.47% -0.89% -0.38%

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Duke Realty pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Ventas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Duke Realty and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ventas 1 9 6 0 2.31

Duke Realty currently has a consensus target price of $48.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $55.89, suggesting a potential downside of 2.92%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Ventas.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Ventas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

