Reviewing Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

This table compares Elbit Systems and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elbit Systems 5.24% 14.28% 4.11% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

10.6% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elbit Systems and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elbit Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Elbit Systems presently has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than EHang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elbit Systems and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elbit Systems $4.66 billion 1.21 $237.66 million $7.20 17.72 EHang $27.60 million 65.39 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -137.21

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elbit Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats EHang on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It also has operations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Elbit Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.