Reviewing Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) & Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 51.81%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 1,143.92 $69.78 million ($0.63) -20.48 Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

