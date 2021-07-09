Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Insider Luisa Catanzaro Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) insider Luisa Catanzaro bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.15 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of A$42,924.00 ($30,660.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ricegrowers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.38%.

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. It engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; milling, manufacturing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and entertainment food products; research and development into the growing of rice; processing of rice and related products; and property business.

