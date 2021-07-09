Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.29. 1,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 580,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

