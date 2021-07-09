Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,150

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,128.46 ($80.07).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,866 ($76.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,105. The firm has a market cap of £94.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

