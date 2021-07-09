Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,492 shares.The stock last traded at $83.58 and had previously closed at $82.44.

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 419.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

