RioDeFi (RFUEL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00055340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.87 or 0.00913678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005202 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.