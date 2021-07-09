Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $418.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $389.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

RBA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 213,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,009. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

