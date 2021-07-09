Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.62%. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

